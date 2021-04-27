Acting head of FFIRI strategic planning department appointed

TEHRAN - Hamed Momeni has been named acting head of strategic planning department at the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

With over 12 years of experience in various capacities such as international relations manager, director of international competitions and head of players’ international transfers, Momeni has been elevated to a new position, where he is assigned to take over a pivotal department at the country’s football governing body pursuant to the office order issued by FFIRI acting General Secretary Mansour Ghanbarzadeh.

“Taking your expertise, work commitment and valued experiences into consideration and as per Par. 7, Article 67 of FFIRI Statutes, you are through this letter appointed as acting head of FFIRI strategic planning department. It is highly hoped that your perseverance and knowledge along with the efforts from other colleagues would result in sustainable development for Iran Football Federation, Ghanbarzadeh’s office order addressed to Momeni reads.

It is worthwhile noting that Momeni holds a coveted certificate of advanced studies in football management from the University of Lausanne and UEFA as well as a degree in administration and management from FIFA.

Eloquent in English and German, Momeni is an M.A. graduate from Islamic Azad University - Science and Research Branch, where he finished his studies in Social Communication Sciences.

Momeni has worked on a myriad of sports events from domestically hosted events to international competitions. He chaired the Local Organizing Committee for AFC Champions League 2018 final match - second leg - held at Tehran’s iconic Azadi Stadium. He also served as media manager for Iran national futsal team at the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Colombia, where the Asian powerhouses finished third, recording the highest team achievement in the country’s sports history hitherto.

Momeni has been Asian Football Confederation’s match commissioner since 2012.