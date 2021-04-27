TEDPIX jumps 15,600 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- After several days of decline, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), jumped 15,685 points to 1.202 million on Tuesday.

Over 6.034 billion securities worth 43.746 trillion rials (about $1.04 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market's index rose 13,771 points, and the second market's index climbed 230,801 points.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

Unprecedented fluctuations in the Iranian stock market over the past few months have led shareholders, experts, and scholars to call for the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their stocks, some believe providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market.

Some, on the other hand, believe that the government should not interfere in the stock market, saying the government's pre-ordered and unrealistic pricing of some state-owned shares is the main reason for the capital market’s current downward trend.

Now the question is how the government can really support the stock market to help it get back on its trail?

So far, the government has repeatedly stated that the activities carried out in this market are not aimed at interfering in stock exchange transactions or directing the market, but are efforts for reducing the bubble created in the market and to prevent further decline of the stock market index.

Two weeks ago, in the 216th meeting of the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, President Rouhani presented a report on the government’s supportive measures for the stock market, saying: “This year, which has been named the year of supporting production and eliminating obstacles, the government is trying to remove obstacles to the growth of the capital market and will try to encourage people to enter this market with the necessary training and arrangements.”

The current trend of stock exchange trading will continue until relative stability is established in the market and the investors are expected to return to the market, the capital market expert Amirali Amir-Aqaei stated.

“The demand side is now waiting for the internal and international political condition to become clear, and investors will invest in the stock market again as soon as the horizons are clear,” Amir-Aqaei told IRNA last week.

MA/MA