10 athletes to represent Iran at Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon

TEHRAN – A total of 10 karate practitioners left Tehran early Tuesday to take part at the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon.

Iran’s women’s team consists of Hamideh Abbasali, Taravat Khaksar, Fatemeh Sadeghi, Sara Bahmanyar and Rozita Alipour.

Zabihollah Poorshab, Amir Mehdizadeh, Bahman Asgari, Sajad Ganjzadeh and Amirreza Mirzaei will represent Iran’s men’s team.

The Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon will be held from April 30 to May 2 at Altice Arena Sports Hall in Lisbon, Portugal. The event is included in the Olympic qualification process and it is one of the last opportunities for Karate athletes to make it to the Olympics by standings.

Some 740 karatekas from 87 countries have registered to participate in one of the most anticipated moments of the year.