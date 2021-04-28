Iranian bookstores host “Charlie and the Grandmothers”

TEHRAN – “Charlie and the Grandmothers” by American writer Katy Towell has recently been published in Persian by Peydayesh publishing house in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Eleheh Moradi and Milad Babanejad.

Charlie and Georgie Oughtt have been sent to visit their Grandmother Pearl, and this troubles Charlie for three reasons.

The first is that he’s an exceptionally nervous twelve-year-old boy, and he worries about everything. The second is that the other children in his neighborhood who pay visits to their grandmothers never seem to return. And the third is that Charlie and Georgie don’t have any grandmothers.



Upon their arrival, all of Charlie’s concerns are confirmed, as “Grandmother Pearl” quickly reveals herself to be something much more gruesome than even Charlie’s most outlandish fears could have predicted.

He and Georgie are thrust into a creepy underworld created from stolen nightmares, where monsters disguised as grandmothers serve an ancient, evil queen by holding children captive as they slowly sap each one of their memories and dreams.



But something is different about Charlie. His worrisome nature, so often a burden, proves an asset in this frightening world. Will he be able to harness this newfound power to defeat the queen and save his sister?

Towell is the creator of the Childrin R Skary website. She is also a graphic designer, writer and illustrator in Portland with dreams of one day being the scary old lady in the house about which all the neighborhood children tell ghost stories.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian copy of Katy Towell’s book “Charlie and the Grandmothers”.

