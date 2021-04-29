2021 ACL Group B: Tractor beat Sharjah to keep ACL dreams alive

TEHRAN - A brace from striker Mohammad Abbaszadeh helped Iran’s Tractor FC complete a six-game unbeaten run in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group B after beating Sharjah FC 2-0 on Thursday.

Sharjah had secured the top spot in the group and a place in the Round of 16, but Tractor were hopeful a win coupled with other results going their way could keep them in the competition, having gone five games undefeated and collected seven points prior to Thursday.

Coach Rasoul Khatibi’s men wasted no time taking the game to their opponents and were in front after just seven minutes when Saman Narimanjahan found Abbaszadeh in space between the Sharjah center-backs and the number 33 controlled with his left and fired into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani’s net to put Tractor in front.

Abbaszadeh scored his second goal on the final matchday of the group. A long ball set up a quick break for Tractor allowing Narimanjahan through into the box and the number 10 squared for Abbaszadeh who slid into the back post to drive home his fourth of the campaign and Tractor’s second of the night in the 67th minute.