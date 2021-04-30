Iranian Arabs celebrate traditional festival of Girgian

TEHRAN –Tens of thousands of Iranian Arabs marked the mid-Ramadan celebration of Girgian or Gargee’an on Wednesday amid concerns over Covid-19.

Girgian is a traditional celebration among Iranian Arabs, which takes place on the 15th night of Ramadan every year. The occasion is said to be dating back to early Islam when Imam Hasan ibn Ali (AS), the second imam of Twelver Shia, was born. Therefore, it is seen as a cheerful occasion to celebrate the birthday of the second imam.

On the night of Girgian children usually dress traditional attire and go door-to-door to receive sweets and nuts from neighbors while also singing traditional songs. Girgian is also celebrated in Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain.