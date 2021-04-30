Manavinejhad joins French team Stade Poitevin Poitiers

TEHRAN – French volleyball team Stade Poitevin Poitiers completed the signing of Iranian outside hitter Mohammadjavad Manavinejhad.

The 26-year-old player will play for the French team in the 2021/22 season.



Manavinejhad started his playing career in his homeland Isfahan in 2011 and was a member of Italian club BluVolley Verona from 2017 to 2019.



He has most recently played at Iranian club Saipa.



Manavinejhad will represent Iran at the 2021 Volleyball Nations league and Tokyo Olympic Games.