What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of calligraphy works featuring verses of the Holy Quran by a group of female calligraphers are on view in a virtual exhibition at the Iranian Academy of Arts.

The exhibition named “Fragrance of Inspiration” has been organized to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, in collaboration with Tehran’s Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art.

Nafiseh Taqavi, Marzieh Saeidi, Maryam Khajerasuli, Leila Khazai, Mahbubueh Jeirani, Zahra Shirazipur, Azra Abdollahpur, Faezeh Saeidi, and dozens of other calligraphers are contributing to the exhibit.

The showcase will run until May 12 at http://honar.ac.ir/index.aspx?fkeyid=&siteid=1&&siteid=1&pageid=3012.



Painting

* Najmeh Kazazi is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit named “Where the Fish Goes the Water Flows” will run until May 8 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* A group of artists, including Siavash Kasrai, Behjat Sadr, Manuchehr Niazi, Farid Jahangir, Sassan Nasiri, Ali Golestaneh and Mostafa Dashti, is displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Living Nature” will be running until May 19 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mojgan Bakhtiari is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 28 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.



Calligraphic painting

* Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Alireza Astaneh, Fereidun Omidi, Mohammad Bozorgi, Kurosh Qazimorad and Maryam Qanbarian.

Hassan Mehrabani is the curator of the exhibition entitled “Selection 3” and will be running until May 11 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Maryam Nuri, Ruhollah Mohammadi, Azadeh Masumi, Nasrin Rahimi, Zahra Abedini, Kiana Yazdanju, Sanaz Hamed, Saeideh Farahani, Shahram Sharifi and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Water Lilies” will be running until May 5 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Five Five Gallery is hanging artworks in various media by Sima Shabahangpur, Behnaz Abbasi, Elaheh Parsai, Nadia DElbasteh, Elnaz Sadeqi, Maryam Golmohammadi, Nikta Jalali, Zahra Zanjani, Fatemeh Jahedi, Faezeh MOqaddam and Azadeh Darvari in an exhibition named “To My Sight”.

The exhibit will be running until May 5 at the gallery that can be found at No. 55, Seventh Negarestan, Pasdaran Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Alireza Arab, Shabnam Darvish, Aida Sadeqi, Amir Haddadi, Parisa Bakhshi, Sara Fakhrai, Shiva Ahrari, Farahnaz Mojtahedi and several other artists is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “New Season” will run until May 4 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

