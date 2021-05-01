TEDPIX falls 13,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 13,547 points to 1.194 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 4.979 billion securities worth 37.586 trillion rials (nearly $896 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 10,407 points, and the second market’s index dropped 25,694 points.

On Tuesday, senior Iranian officials gathered at the country’s parliament to explore ways for supporting the stock market and resolving its current issues.

Chaired by the parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the meeting was also attended by the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati, Finance, and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, and the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi.

Speaking in the meeting, Qalibaf stressed the need for ensuring the shares of small shareholders, the structural reforms of the SEO, and the amendment of the securities law.

MA/MA