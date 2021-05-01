“Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse” honored at Bare Bones film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Javad Darai’s drama “Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse” has won the Bumblebee Award at the Bare Bones International Film and Music Festival in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The film is about Shadi, a little girl whose parents have been accused of murdering a girl in the village, and villagers killed her parents to seek revenge. Her uncle adopts her and now Shadi must face the problems that the people of the village have caused.

Darai has previously directed the short film “Limit” about a desperate man who frantically pleads with strangers to accompany him to his home, without being clear on his intentions.

The film has been screened at numerous international events and won several honors, including the grand prix of the 10th Entr’2 Marches in Cannes, France in May 2019.

It also was named best short film at the Woodbury Short Film Festival that took place in March in Salt Lake City, the capital city of Utah in the western U.S.

The 7th Speechless Film Festival in the U.S. also gave its award for best student film to the film in April 2019.

The Bare Bones International Film and Music Festival, which was held from April 22 to 25, was founded in 1999 by the Darkwood Film Arts Institute in Muskogee to showcase independent motion picture projects with budgets of less than 1 million dollars.

“The Central Authority” by Kristin West was named best comedy, while the award for best romance comedy went to “Mojo Tango” by Jonny Stranger.

The award for best romance drama was given to “Woman in the Photographs” by Takeshi Kushida and “Bone Cage” by Taylor Olson won the award for best drama.

“One Long Day by Gairo Cuevas received the award for best dramedy and “Bad Candy” by Scott Hansen and Desire Connell was picked as best horror movie.

The award for best foreign-language film went to “The Fox” by Hemwant Tiwari who also won the award for best foreign director.

“The Corruption of Divine Providence” by Jeremy Torrie won the award for best foreign origin.

Photo: “Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse” by Javad Darai.

MMS/YAW



