Relief foundation, IRGC join hands to create jobs for the deprived

TEHRAN – The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation in cooperation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will generate 50,000 jobs for the underprivileged individuals in the current Iranian calendar year (began March 20), IRIB reported on Sunday.

By the end of last year (March 2020-March 2021), 520,000 job creation projects had been launched across the country, 199,000 of which have been launched and supported by the Relief Foundation, Hojjat Abdolmaleki, deputy head of the foundation stated.

So that, the share of the Relief Foundation in the employment of the country is about 45 percent, he further noted.

Job creation for the deprived was piloted in 11 provinces last year with the help of the IRGC, which will be expanded, he concluded.

Most recently, Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build 50,000 houses for the underprivileged families residing in rural areas.

The Foundation also has provided 9,305 housing units to the deprived families during Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (January 31-February 10, marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation works to provide employment in deprived areas and empowers financially struggling families, other services such as building or buying housing, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

