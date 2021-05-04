Belgrade festival to screen “Sun Children”, “No Choice”, “Tooman”

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Sun Children”, “No Choice” and “Tooman” have been selected to be screened at the 49th Belgrade International Film Festival, which will open in the Serbian capital city on May 7.

“Sun Children” directed by Majid Majidi is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends, who do small jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. In a turn of events that seems miraculous, Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground. He recruits his gang, but first, to gain access to the tunnel, the children must enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers, close to where the treasure is located.

The child labor drama was among the 15 movies selected for the foreign-language film category longlist at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, it failed later to receive a nomination on the shortlist.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February 2020, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.



Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film’s star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

Directed by Reza Dormishian, “No Choice” tells the story of three women who clash when a determined lawyer takes on the case of a homeless girl against a doctor. A 16-year-old homeless girl repeatedly works as a surrogate mother for money. A human rights attorney tries to rescue her, but inevitably faces difficulties.

“Tooman” is about Davood who bets his entire earning from a factory job on online soccer gambling; without ever losing on any game, Davood bets until he loses his life and love. Morteza Farshabf is the director of the film.

“Tooman” and “No Choice” will be screened in the FEST Fokus section of the Belgrade festival, which will run until May 16.

Photo: Shamila Shirzad and Ruhollah Zamani act in a scene from “Sun Children” by Iranian director Majid Majidi.

MMS/YAW