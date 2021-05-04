Fajr festival to screen Polish drama “I Never Cry” 

TEHRAN – Polish drama “I Never Cry” directed by Piotr Domalewski will be screened at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival, the organizers announced on Monday.

The film tells the story of Olka who must travel to Ireland to bring her father’s body back to Poland after he died working at a construction site. But never mind her dad, Olka wants to know if he saved money for the car he had promised. Dealing with foreign bureaucracy in her own street-smart way, Olka learns that her biggest dream wasn’t a car, but getting to know her dad.

It has been screened earlier in several other prestigious festivals, including San Sebastian, Tokyo and Busan.

In a review published by Cineuropa, Ola Salwa wrote, “For some reason, only newspapers and writers discussed or investigated this phenomenon of the so-called ‘Euro-orphans’.”

He added that many Polish families have fallen apart due to immigration after the country joined the European Union, with thousands of children growing up away from their parents.

“I Never Cry” is scheduled to premiere in the UK in July.

Domalewski made his “Silent Night” in 2017. It won the grand prix Zlote Lwy of the 42nd Polish Feature Film Festival in Gdynia, and the Media Choice Award for Filmmaker at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran from May 26 to June 2.

Photo: “I Never Cry” by Polish director Piotr Domalewski.

