Over 140m Kwh of electricity generated from renewable sources in a month

TEHRAN – Iranian renewable power plants generated over 140 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- April 20), IRNA reported.

Electricity generation from renewables in the said month led to economizing on the consumption of natural gas by 40 million cubic meters while saving 31 million liters of water and also prevented the emission of 91,000 tons of Green House Gases (GHG).

Iranian households and small businesses have been welcoming renewable energies over the past few years, so that according to the Energy Ministry data, by the end of the mentioned month over 5,012 wind and solar units with a total capacity of 69,320 kilowatts have been put into operation by consumers all around the country.

The capacity of Iran's renewable power plants currently exceeds 920 megawatts (MW) of which solar power plants with 452.75 MW have the biggest share.

Wind power plants with 317 MW of energy production stand in second place, followed by small hydropower plants with a generation of 105.65 MW.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for about seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next four years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Iran is also planning on expanding its presence in the region’s renewable energy market.

According to the Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, the country has great potentials in the field of renewable energies and can have a significant role in developing the region’s market for such energies.

“Relying on the high potential of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, etc., the Energy Ministry has planned good measures in order to implement new policies for creating positive changes in the development of the country’s renewable energy sector,” Ardakanian has said.

Back in December 2020, SATBA Head Mohammad Satakin said the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants was going to reach 1,000 MW (one gigawatt) by the end of the current government’s incumbency (August 2021).

EF/MA