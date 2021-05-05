‘Production support, elimination of obstacles seriously pursued in South Pars’

TEHRAN- The managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing Iran’s giant South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf), said that realization of the motto of the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), which is “Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles”, is seriously followed up in South Pars for the stable supply of gas from the field.

Emphasizing the slogan of this year, Mohammad Meshkinfam said, “Like the previous years, we will try to produce the most possible gas from South Pars and materialize stable gas supply this year”.

He said that the production support and removal of obstacles is a requirement for safe and sustainable gas production in South Pars, adding that to continue safe and sustainable production, the production sector must be seriously supported and the obstacles to production must be removed.

Meshkinfam stated that important measures have been taken to remove obstacles and support safe and maximum gas production in South Pars, adding, “Since the beginning of this year, the necessary plans and proposals in this regard have been announced to the Oil Ministry, and these cases are being considered.”

He referred to the continuous meetings with the production and operation directors of the company and said in the weekly meetings, the bottlenecks and problems facing the production operations are announced and in accordance with these problems, planning and action are taken to solve them.

The POGC managing director has recently said that the production goals set by the Oil Ministry for the giant gas field in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) have been completely realized.

He said that the South Pars gas field’s output even exceeded the ministry’s production targets by 15 million cubic meters per day during the previous year’s winter period.

“Fortunately, with the efforts of our colleagues in the operations and support department, about 15 million cubic meters per day of gas was produced in excess of the target output approved by the Oil Ministry during the last winter,” the official said on the sidelines of a meeting with the managers of POGC’s operations and support department.

The huge South Pars field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

MA/MA