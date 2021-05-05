Iran football team to travel to Bahrain on May 31
May 5, 2021 - 14:30
TEHRAN – Iran national football team will travel to Manama, Bahrain on May 31 to play their four matches at Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The ‘Persian Leopards’ will hold a four-day training camp in Kish Island from May 27 to 30 and travel to Manama a day later.
The competition will be held in centralized venue in Bahrain.
Iran are third in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.
They sit on six points from four matches, having won 14-0 at home to Cambodia and 2-0 away to Hong Kong.
Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.
Fixtures:
June 3: Iran v Hong Kong
June 7: Iran v Bahrain
June 11: Iran v Cambodia
June 15: Iran v Iraq
