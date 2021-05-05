Fakhra vaccine completes first phase of human trial

TEHRAN – The first phase of the Fakhra vaccine’s human trial has been completed successfully and the second phase will start after the final analysis.

Fakhra vaccine, the third domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine, named after nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in November last year near Tehran, was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16.

After obtaining the necessary permits from the Ministry of Health, we will start injecting the vaccine through the second phase of human trial after the holy month of Ramadan (Began on April 13), project manager Ahmad Karimi said on Wednesday.

He went on to note that some 135 people have received the first dose today, IRNA reported.

In the first phase, 17,000 people from all over the country registered to receive the vaccine, 3,500 of whom were selected and 495 entered the screening phase, Karimi explained.

Finally, the clinical team selected 135 people for the injection, and fortunately, the health condition of each after vaccination is favorable, he stated, adding, among those, 41 were women and the rest were men with an average age of 18 to 55 years.

Through the second phase, 500 people will be selected to perform the human trial, he concluded.

Domestic vaccines

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers, started the third phase of the human trial last week by being administrated to 20,000 people.

Developed by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, the vaccine was unveiled on December 29, 2020, and started to be mass-produced on March 29.

Meanwhile, a vaccine developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute (Razi Cov Pars) is expected to become the second Iranian-made vaccine to be administered among the population in early August; which started the clinical trial on February 27.

“Osvid-19”, the fourth domestic vaccine produced by Osvah Pharmaceutical Company is also undergoing human trials, which will also be available in early September.

New cases and mortalities

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson, Sima-Sadat Lari, confirmed 15,872 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 2,591,609. She added that 2,039,427 patients have so far recovered, but 5,499 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, 349 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 73,568, she added.

So far, 16,511,987 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

FB/MG