Docudrama “Qassem” on General Soleimani’s life story produced

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mehdi Farsi has recently completed a docudrama entitled “Qassem” that provides a deep insight into the life story of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, the former chief of Iran’s Quds Force.

The film was broadcast on Tuesday from the Mostanad Channel, an IRIB channel dedicated to screening documentary films.

“Qassem” chronicles the life story of General Soleimani from childhood until his assassination in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January 2020.

A great part of the production underlines the key role General Soleimani played in the leadership of the resistance axis in Iraq against the ISIS terrorists.

The film also features a number of rarely-seen pictures from his significant presence on the Iranian frontlines during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

After the broadcast of the docudrama, Ebrahim Mottaqi from the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the University of Tehran and Mehdi Zakerian, an expert on international relations, attended a Mostanad Channel live broadcast to discuss General Soleimani’s influence on Iran’s diplomacy.

Several documentary films have been made about various aspects of General Soleimani’s life and career following his martyrdom.

“Liberation of Amerli” directed by Hamed Hadian is one of them, which premiered at the Cinéma Vérité festival in Tehran last December.

The documentary underlines the key role Iran’s Quds Force played in breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists.

Amerli, an Iraqi town of Shia Turkmen located in the Tooz District of Saladin Governorate, was besieged by the ISIS terrorists from June 2014, cutting off access to food, electricity and water.

On August 31, the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC under the commandership of Qassem Soleimani, joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, breaking the siege, which was described by some top analysts as Iraq’s biggest victory against ISIS.

Another major documentary about General Soleimani is “Green Zone”, which studies the good conduct of the commander toward children.

Before his martyrdom, Soleimani had a regular program to visit the children of his soldiers. In addition, he frequently paid visits to the children of his comrades martyred during the Iran-Iraq war.

The short documentary directed by Behnam Bahadori was produced at the Children’s Department of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

Photo: Former chief of Iran’s Quds Force, Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani.

