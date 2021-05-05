“It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet” by British veterinary surgeon and author James Herriot has recently been published in Persian.

Sirus Qahramani is the translator of the book published by Morvarid in Tehran.

Herriot is best known for writing a series of eight books set in the 1930s–1950s Yorkshire Dales about veterinary practice, animals and their owners, which began with “If Only They Could Talk” that was also translated into Persian by Qahramani and released by the publisher in 2019.

Over the decades, the series of books sold some 60 million copies.

How on earth did James Herriot come to be sitting on a high Yorkshire moor, smelling vaguely of cows? James isn’t sure, but he knows that he loves it.

This second hilarious volume of memoirs contains more tales of James’ unpredictable boss Siegfried Farnon, his charming student brother Tristan, animal mayhem galore and his first encounters with a beautiful girl called Helen.

“He can tell a good story against himself, and his pleasure in the beauty of the countryside in which he works is infectious,” Daily Telegraph wrote about the book.

“Full of warmth, wisdom and wit,” The Field wrote.

“It is a pleasure to be in James Herriot’s company,” Observer commented.

The franchise based on Herriot’s writings was very successful. In addition to the books, there have been several television and film adaptations of his books, including the 1975 film “All Creatures Great and Small” and the BBC television series of the same name, which ran 90 episodes, and the 2020 series of the same name.

“Let Sleeping Vets Lie”, “Vet in Harness”, “Vets Might Fly”, “Vet in a Spin”, “The Lord God Made Them All” and “Every Living Thing” are other books in Herriot’s series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of James Herriot’s book “It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet”.

MMS/YAW

