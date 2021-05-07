Restoration project completed in ancient village in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – Restoration work has been completed on the historical core of Nahuk village, which is situated in the lesser-known Sistan-Baluchestan province, southeast Iran.

The restoration project was commenced last September on the village that bears 22 historical monuments, of which 11 are registered on the national list of cultural heritage, according to Mansoureh Molla-Elahi, the deputy provincial tourism chief.

Some historical monuments and walls were strengthened and restored to former shapes using original material such as traditional bricks, mud mortar, and straw, the official explained.

The collective province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The province possesses special significance because of being located in a strategic and transit location, especially Chabahar which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters. The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.

AFM