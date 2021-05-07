Expert on art history Mehdi Aliakbarzadeh appointed to IIDCYA 

TEHRAN – Mehdi Aliakbarzadeh, an expert on art history, has been selected as the new director of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

His inauguration ceremony was held at the office of the institute on Thursday.

He replaces poet Fazel Nazari, the author of “Cries of the Emperor”, “The Minority” and “Book”, who had held the position since December 2017.

Aliakbarzadeh was the former director the East Azarbaijan branch of the IIDCYA. He is also the author of several books, including “Colors and Training”, “Colors in Children’s Painting”, and the short story collection “Fragrance of Hope and Experience”.

Photo: New director of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, Mehdi Aliakbarzadeh, in an undated photo.

