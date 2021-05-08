Nearly 4,500 companies registered through TCCIMA single window system

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) data shows that 4,486 companies have been registered through the chamber’s Single Window System since it was launched back in May 2020 up to March 20, 2020.

TCCIMA’s business single-window system was launched on May 30, 2020 in a ceremony attended by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, along with ministry officials and TCCIMA representatives.

This system is aimed at facilitating the process of launching new businesses, and according to the TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari establishing this system would be a great step toward improving the business environment in the country.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, Khansari had said that in order to turn threats [U.S. sanction] into opportunities the government needs to support the private sector by reducing unnecessary bureaucracies and facilitating license issuances.

To this end, improving the business environment and improving competitiveness indicators are of utmost importance, and fortunately, in both areas, the Tehran and Iran chambers have taken very good steps that can help government agencies, Khansari said.

“We are happy to have been able to do that in the Tehran chamber, and we hope that this will be a prelude to other measures to improve the business environment,” he stressed.

Also speaking in the ceremony, Deputy Economy Minister Dehqan Dehnavi said that with the single-window system going operational, the time for issuing business licenses, which previously took 72 days on average, is going to be reduced to three days.

“Up until now, it took an average of 72.5 days to obtain these licenses, and in this regard, we are in the 178th place among the world countries,” Dehnavi noted.

Referring to the Economy Minister’s support for the single window project, the official said: "With the approval of the minister, the 55 days required to authenticate in the tax system is now eliminated, which means there is no need to obtain an economic code to start a business.”

Also in July 2020, the chairman of the Business Environment Improvement Center of Iran’s Ministry of Labor announced the launch of single-window business systems in four provinces along with Tehran.

According to Ali Firoozi the system was set up in Mashhad (Khorasan Razavi Province), Tabriz (East Azarbaijan Province), Shiraz (Fars Province), and Isfahan (Isfahan Province), in order to reduce the required time for the establishment of a company to three days.

