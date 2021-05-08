Sohrab Moradi to compete in Cali for Olympic ticket

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Sohrab Moradi will travel to Cali, Colombia on Sunday to compete at the Ibero-American Championship and the Open Specialty Qualifications.

The competition will be held in Cali from May 10 to 16.

Moradi, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro in the 94kg weight class, will be accompanied with his coach Hossein Barkhah in the event.

The 96kg weightlifter will secure his spot if he lifts 388kg in the competition.

Cali will welcome around 200 athletes from Iran, the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Belarus, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Marshall Islands, Sweden, Albania, Cuba, Mexico, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Panama.

The event was organized by the Colombian Federation and endorsed by the Pan American Weightlifting Federation. It was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, but was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Three qualifying events remain on the calendar before the process ends on May 31 - the South American and Ibero-American Open in Cali, Colombia, the African Championships in Madagascar, and the IWF Junior World Championships in Uzbekistan.