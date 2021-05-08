Parvin, Daei at IFFHS Asia Team of the XXth Century

TEHRAN – Iranian legendary football players Ali Parvin and Ali Daei have been chosen by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) at the Asia Men Team OF THE XXth Century.

Parvin and Daei are among the most-decorated football players in Iran.

Parvin has won AFC Asian Cup two times at 1972 and 1976 as well as 1974 Asian Games. He also represented Iran at the 1976 Olympic Games and 1978 FIFA World Cup.

Daei, IFFHS World's Top international Goal scorer of All Time, has won a gold medal with Iran at the 1998 Asian Games. He was the best goalscorer of the 1996 AFC Asian Cup and was also chosen the AFC Asian Cup Footballer of the Year 1999.

Goalkeeper:

Mohammed Al Deayea (Saudi Arabia)

Defenders:

Masami Ihara (Japan)

Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)

Yasuhiko Okudera (Japan)

Midfielders:

Said Al Owairan (Saudi Arabia)

Kim Joo-sung (South Korea)

Ali Parvin (Iran)

Kazuyoshi Miura (Japan)

Forwards:

Bum-Kun Cha (South Korea)

Ali Daei (Iran)

Abdullah Majed (Saudi Arabia)