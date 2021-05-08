New York Frieze Viewing Room hangs works by Iranian artists

TEHRAN – Frieze Viewing Room, an ambitious new digital initiative that has been launched with an online edition of Frieze New York, is showcasing a collection of works by Iranian artists in its annual exhibit for galleries from across the world.

Works by Ardeshir Mohasses, Mehdi Qadyanlu, Sahand Hesamian, Farrokh Mahdavi, Hoda Kashiha, Iman Rad, Andishe Avini and Homa Delvari have been selected for the online exhibition by Dastan’s Basement Gallery in Tehran.

In addition to showcasing over 60 galleries at Frieze New York, Frieze’s online viewing room features an expanded list of international galleries, from world-leading names to the most exciting young spaces, including 303 Gallery, Xavier Hufkens, Jhaveri Contemporary, Maureen Paley, Victoria Miro, Proyectos Ultravioleta, Thaddaeus Ropac, PM8/Francisco Salas, Addis Fine Art, Edel Assanti, Charlie James Gallery, One And J. Gallery, and The Breeder.

Exhibitors present online group shows, two-artist presentations and an extensive number of solo shows including Devin B. Johnson (Nicodim Gallery), Esther Pearl Watson (Vielmetter Los Angeles), Erin Jane Nelson (Chapter NY), Ding Yi (Timothy Taylor), geetha thurairajah (Unit 17), Raymond Saunders (Casemore Kirkeby), Dawit L. Petros (Tiwani Contemporary) and many others.

The Frieze Viewing Room opened on May 5 and will run until May 14. It is open to all.

Photo: A drawing by Homa Delvari, whose works are on view on the Frieze Viewing Room in New York.

MMS/YAW

