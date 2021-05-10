Vast tourism complex under construction near Tehran

TEHRAN – A vast tourism complex is being constructed in Pakdasht, near the Iranian capital, Pakdasht’s tourism chief has said.

The project is expected to create 330 job opportunities directly, Asadollah Tajik added.

The complex, which covers an area of 3,200 square meters, includes a traditional restaurant, traditional bathhouse, flower market, conference halls, museums, and accommodation units, the official explained.

The project is scheduled to be completed within the next five years, he said.

He also noted that establishing such complexes could boost tourism in the region.

Hugging the lower slopes of the magnificent, snowcapped Alborz Mountains, Tehran is much more than a chaotic jumble of concrete and crazy traffic blanketed by a miasma of air pollution. This is the nation's dynamic beating heart and the place to get a handle on modern Iran and what its future will likely be.

The metropolis has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Photo: File photo depicts construction workers at a building site in Tehran.

