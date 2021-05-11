TEDPIX jumps 21,900 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 21,934 points to 1.179 million on Tuesday.

Over 5.986 billion securities worth 47.423 trillion rials (about $1.129 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index rose 19,664 points, and the second market’s index climbed 31,903 points.

A capital market analyst says that TEDPIX is going to improve over the next 1.5 months in comparison to the first 1.5 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Rouzbeh Shariati believes reaching a possible agreement on the nuclear deal, the stability of the national currency, as well as the less attractive situation of the parallel markets are the important factors that would contribute to the improvement of the capital market.

MA/MA