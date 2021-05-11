ECO, Sadi Foundation to organize intl. webinar on Persian literature 

TEHRAN – The ECO Cultural Institute and Sadi Foundation in Tehran plan to organize an international webinar on the promotion of Persian literature on May 15.

The webinar, which has been organized to commemorate Ferdowsi Day, will commence at 12 a.m. with speeches by the Tajik president of the ECO Cultural Institute, Sarvar Bakhti, and Sadi Foundation director Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, the foundation announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Afghan Ambassador Abdolghafour Lival and Tajik Ambassador Nizamuddin Zahedi will also deliver lectures during the opening ceremony of the virtual meeting.

The webinar is planned for discussions on the expansion of the Persian language and Persian epic poet Ferdowsi’s status in the ECO member states.

Ismet Mammadova of the Baku State University, Ahmad Ghani Khosrawi of Herat University and Mohammad Nasser of Punjab University are among the scholars invited to the colloquium.

Interested persons are invited to register on https://webinar.ecieco.org/ch/persianlanguage to attend the webinar.

Iran’s Sadi Foundation is a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad.

The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), which is affiliated with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), aims at fostering understanding and the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of its members through common projects in the field of the media, literature, art, philosophy, sports and education.

Founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, the ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are other member states of the organization.

Photo: A poster for the webinar on the Persian language by the ECO Cultural Institute and Sadi Foundation.

MMS/YAW

