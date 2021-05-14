Alekno invites 17 players to Iran for 2021 VNL

TEHRAN - Vladimir Alekno has invited 17 players to Iran national volleyball team for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Rimini, Italy.

The final schedule for the 2021 VNL has been confirmed ahead of the third edition of the competition which begins on May 25 at Italy's Adriatic resort of Rimini with the participation of 16 women's and 16 men's teams.

Iran national volleyball team will start the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a match against Japan on May 28.

The 2021 VNL is the first international gathering of this magnitude since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of events in 2020.

The tournament will be held within a secure 'bubble' with all hygiene protocols in place to ensure the health and well-being of all athletes, officials and staff throughout the competition.

Players

Setter

1. Saied Marouf

2. Mohammad Taher Wadi



Opposites

3. Amir Ghafour

4. Saber Kazemi

5. Bardia Saadat



Outside Hitters

6. Milad Ebadipour

7. Pourya Fayazi

8. Meysam Salehi

9. Amirhossein Esfandiar

10. Mohammadjavad Manavinejad



Middle Blockers

11. Mohammad Mousavi

12. Masoud Gholami

13. Ali Shafiei

14. Aliasghar Mojarad

15. Reza Abedini



Liberos

16. Mohammadreza Hazratpour

17. Arman Salehi