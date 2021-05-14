“That Day” chronicles Gen. Soleimani’s meeting with “The 23” crew 

TEHRAN – The Owj Arts and Media Organization has recently produced a documentary named “That Day” that gives images of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s meeting with the crew of the 2018 war drama “The 23”.

Mikail Dayyani is the director of the 30-minute documentary produced by Mehrdad Moazzami, the Iranian institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, announced on Thursday.

“That Day” is scheduled to be released through platforms providing video on demand (VOD) service and IRIB channels’ broadcast.

In October 2018, General Soleimani attended the launch of the epic movie “The 23”, also known as “23 Individuals”, about 23 young Iranian volunteers who were captives during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war on location in Tehran.

The movie was directed by Mehdi Jafari based on “Those 23 Individuals”, the memoirs of Ahmad Yusefzadeh, one of the 23 volunteers who were held captive for a long period of time in Iraq.

Soleimani held a meeting with the young actors who played the roles of the volunteers.

Director Jafari and producer Mojtaba Faravardeh also briefed the general on the project at that time.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wrote a commendation for “Those 23 Individuals”.

“I highly praise this gifted writer and those 23 individuals, and the Hand of Power and Wisdom which has created all this beauty through His miraculous fingers,” the Leader wrote about the book, which was published by Sureh-Mehr Publications in 2014.

The book tells of the early months of the volunteers’ captivity and the events they confronted, and later their visit with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iraq tried to manipulate the volunteers in its propaganda against Iran at that time. However, all their attempts failed miserably by magic tricks from the volunteers.

Photo: A poster for the Owj documentary “That Day” about General Qassem Soleimani’s meeting with the crew of the 2018 war drama “The 23”.

MMS/YAW

