Two Iranian women heading to Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification

TEHRAN – Mahla Momenzadeh and Nahid Kiani will participate at the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament.

The tournament will be held from May 19 to 23 at Amman, Jordan.

Momenzadeh will feature Iran at the -49kg weight category while Kiani will compete at -57kg.

The pair will be headed by Mahroo Kamrani in the competition.

At this tournament, the winner and runner-up athletes in each division will qualify for Tokyo. While many notable taekwondo athletes have already qualified for the Games, this tournament gives some lesser known athletes to punch their ticket to Tokyo.