Ivaylo Hristov’s “Fear” at Fajr film festival

TEHRAN – Bulgarian director Ivaylo Hristov’s drama “Fear” will be competing in the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The film tells the story of Svetla, a widow who has recently lost her job and is living next to the Bulgarian-Turkish border. There are many cases of refugees in her village due to its location. One day she meets a refugee from Africa and this changes her life.

Starring Svetlana Yancheva and Michael Flemming, the film won the Golden Rose for best film at the 38th Golden Rose Film Festival in Varna, Bulgaria.

It also received the grand prix for best film at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in Estonia.

In a statement published by the PÖFF, the jury called “Fear” “a beautifully-made film that astutely balances dry humor with important contemporary drama. At a period when the subject of immigration is very much in the headlines this feature is very much a film for our times.”

The Fajr International Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2, has not announced the lineup for the official competition as yet.

However, the organizers previously announced that Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s latest movie “Final Report”, Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro”, Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s movie “We Are Here We Are Close”, Finnish filmmaker Antti J. Jokinen’s romance historical drama “Helene” and Polish director Piotr Domalewski’s drama “I Never Cry” have been selected to compete in the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fajr International Film Festival was canceled in 2020. However, the organizers have said that this year’s festival will definitely be held as planned. Meanwhile, the virus is currently claiming hundreds lives every day.

Photo: A scene from Bulgarian director Ivaylo Hristov’s drama “Fear”.

MMS/YAW