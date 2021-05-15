Moscow anthropology festival hosts “Wedding of Zinat’s Son”

TEHRAN – The Moscow International Visual Anthropology Festival – Mediating Camera screened the Iranian documentary “Wedding of Zinat’s Son” on Friday.

Directed by Farhad Varahram, the film is about Mohsen, the eldest son of an Iranian family who is studying for his MS degree in electronics and computer science at a university in Italy.

Because of loneliness and years of separation from their children, his mother Zinat and her husband convince him to return to Iran forever and marry the girl they have chosen for him.

This film is the story of the wedding of Zinat’s son, which is held over six days in Salkh Village on Qeshm Island. Qeshm is the largest island in the Persian Gulf and Salkh is a small village on the south part of the island. Most of the villagers are fishermen.

The village is famous for two things: catching large sharks with the simplest fishing tools, which has been banned for some years, and holding indigenous rituals, in particular Zaar, which is still held a few times a year.

“Wedding of Zinat’s Son” had its world premiere during the 6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF) in the Afghan city in November 2020.

The Moscow International Visual Anthropology Festival – Mediating Camera is a biennial event, which aims to show the diversity and unity of peoples cultures of the world, acquainting the audience with the daily lives of people in the most remote places of the globe, and the establishment of a dialogue with them through the screen.

The event will come to an end on Sunday.

Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Farhad Varahram’s documentary “Wedding of Zinat’s Son”.

