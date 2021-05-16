Eastern fields produce 16 bcm of gas in a year

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran’s East oil and Gas Production Company (EOGC) has announced the production of 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas - 43 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) - in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Farshid Kheibari, EOGC’s production goals for the mentioned year were realized by 104 percent and even in some days the output exceeded 63 mcm/d, Shana reported.

EOGC was established in December 1998 in line with the policy of decentralizing the management in Iran’s oil industry.

The company is operating projects mainly in the east of the country. Currently, it is active in Khorasan Razavi province and is in charge of production from Mozdouran sour gas reservoir as well as Shourijeh B, Shourijeh D, and Gondbadli sweet gas reservoirs in the northeastern city of Sarakhs.

Referring to the need for accelerating the implementation of gas storage development projects as strategic projects in the oil industry, Kheibari also announced the storage of 1.856 bcm of gas in the Shourijeh D reservoir in the previous year.

“Due to the increase in the country’s gas consumption and in line with the Oil Ministry programs for providing sustainable gas for domestic and industrial sectors during winter, as well as the need for gas imports, especially in the northeast of the country, last year we managed to store 1.856 billion cubic meters of gas in Shourijeh D in the first eight months of the previous year (March 20-November 20, 2020),” Kheibari explained.

“A total of 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas was reproduced during the previous year’s cold season, which compared to the same period of the preceding year increased by about 28 percent in terms of storage and 18 percent in terms of reproduction,” he added.

Sustainable energy supply in the north and northeast regions which are significantly far from the main centers of gas production in the south of the country and the need to reduce dependence on gas imports has always been one of the main concerns of the Oil Ministry.

In this regard, according to NIGC plans, the capacity of the two storage facilities, Sarajeh and Shourijeh, is planned to increase to over seven billion cubic meters in near future.

EF/MA