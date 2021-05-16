Benefactors donate $285m to deprived families in Ramadan

TEHRAN – Philanthropists contributed some 12 trillion rials (around $285 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support deprived families through a national campaign during the holy month of Ramadan (ended May 12 this year).

The campaign, called Iran-e Hamdel (literally meaning sympathetic Iran), was launched in order to support the needy and distribute warm meals, as well as Iftar packages during Ramadan.

During the third phase of the national campaign, 19 million warm meals and 4 million Iftar packages have been distributed among the needy in neighborhoods, mosques, and charities. Over 4,200 kitchens were operating to provide the meals.

Some 2.3 million food packages were also distributed in deprived and remote areas during the holy month.

The campaign was first launched in 2020 aiming to provide financial assistance to the needy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has collected 1.5 trillion rials (nearly $35 million).

The second phase of the sympathetic Iran movement with the aim of cooking and distributing 27 million warm foods among the deprived started on Eid al-Ghadir Khumm (August 9, 2020) until the end of Safar (the second month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar).

Iranian benefactors, charity centers, and religious organizations take part in the campaign by cash and kind contributions.

In a televised speech on April 9, 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the coronavirus outbreak is a test for all the world, both for governments and for nations. The Iranian Nation shone brightly in this test, and at the peak of this national pride are the health professionals.

Besides the health professionals, volunteers, university students, and Basij forces have entered the battlefield against the disease and their services are indescribable, the Leader’s Twitter account wrote.

People's participation in the fight against coronavirus was truly amazing: 1) people feeding the needy; 2) turning houses into workshops to sew free masks; 3) disinfecting public areas; 4) talking to landlords and shop owners to exempt people from their rents.

FB/MG