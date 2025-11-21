Persian edition of “Tistou of the Green Thumbs” republished

TEHRAN- The 12th edition of the Persian translation of French novelist Maurice Druon’s 1957 book “Tistou of the Green Thumbs” has recently been published.

Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon in Tehran is the publisher of the book translated by Lili Golestan. The publisher released the first edition in 1974.

“Tistou of the Green Thumbs” is the only children's story written by Maurice Druon. This story is a pacifist post-war tale that explores childhood perceptions of adults' preconceived ideas. It celebrates the healing and transformative power of nature, serving as a stark contrast to militarism.

The story follows Tistou, a boy with "green thumbs," meaning he can make flowers grow wherever he wishes. Using his gift, Tistou brightens the city by transforming bleak places like prisons, hospitals, and slums with vibrant flowers. His kindness and imagination even lead him to stop a war by decorating cannons with blossoms, symbolizing peace. When his best friend, Moustache, dies, Tistou builds a ladder of flowers and climbs to heaven to find him. His pony, Gymnastics, concludes that Tistou was an angel, emphasizing the purity and innocence of his spirit.

Adaptations of Druon's story include a theatrical production titled “Water Lily Flower”, created by Théâtre de l'Unité and premiering in 1978. An opera titled “Tistou les pouces verts: opéra pour enfants” was also produced, with a libretto by Jean-Luc Tardieu and music by Henri Sauguet. This opera has been staged in various cities, including Neuilly, Nantes, and Rouen, featuring elaborate sets and costumes.

Additionally, the story inspired an animated film directed by Yuji Tanno, with a screenplay by Ryu Tachihara and music by Jean-Michel Hervé, commemorating the 1990 Osaka International Garden and Greenery Exhibition.

