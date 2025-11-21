Kremlin: Russia yet to receive anything official from US on peace plan

Russia has said it is yet to receive anything official from the US on its peace plan, after Ukraine's Volodymr Zelensky said he was ready to work with the Trump administration on its "vision" to bring an end to the war, the BBC reported.

The widely leaked US plan includes proposals that Kyiv had previously ruled out, such as ceding areas of the eastern Donetsk region that it still controls, reducing its army in size, and pledging not to join NATO.

The draft plan has emerged as Russia claims small territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, while Zelensky faces a domestic crisis implicating top officials in a $100m (£76m) corruption scandal.

The White House has pushed back on claims that Ukraine was frozen out of the drafting of the proposal, following meetings between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev.

An unnamed US official told CBS News, the BBC's US partner, that the plan was drawn up "immediately" following discussions with Rustem Umerov, one of the most senior members of Zelensky's administration, who agreed to the majority of it.

Umerov is said to have made several modifications before he presented it to Zelensky.

Umerov wrote on Telegram that he did not provide any assessments or approvals of the plan, adding that Ukraine was still "carefully considering our partners' proposals".

Zelensky has been careful not to publicly criticise or reject the plan, saying he "appreciated the efforts of President Trump and his team to return security to Europe" – perhaps a way to keep Donald Trump onside despite his administration's apparent soft approach to Russia.

His office said the plan "in the American side's assessment, could help reinvigorate diplomacy".

Zelensky said that he would discuss the proposals with Trump in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said: "We are seeing some new elements, but officially we haven't received anything. There has been no substantive discussion of those points."

He added that Russia remained "completely open to peace talks".