Evaz in Fars province, a new destination for cultural tourism

TEHRAN--In a climate with little water but rich in intellectual and social assets, the city of Evaz in southern province of Fars has become the focal point of Iran’s cultural vision by earning the title of ‘Iran's Book Capital’. This choice, which was formalized by hosting the opening ceremony of the 33rd Iran Book Week, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the city's flourishing cultural potential and literary tourism.

According to Miras Aria (CHTN), designation of Evaz was not accidental. The city has created a special status for itself over the years, relying on a unique model of popular participation and cultural management that comes from the heart of the community. Fars Governor-General Hossein-Ali Amiri has described Evaz as a symbol of wisdom, culture, and interest in science. The city has long been known for its seminaries, active libraries, and the presence of prominent scholars and thinkers, and its written culture is deeply rooted.

As saying of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Evaz is a national model of social participation in culture.

Evaz’ long tradition of philanthropy is not limited to building schools and hospitals. equipping libraries, supporting cultural projects, and social investment in the field of reading are among the priorities of the people of this land.

The well-stocked libraries, active literary associations, and the presence of the younger generation in cultural activities provided a platform for Evaz to naturally reach a worthy position in the competition for the book capital.

The title of the Book Capital of Iran has acted as a powerful driving force for Evaz, and its effects can currently be seen in the city’s cultural tourism.

While tourism in Fars province was mainly centered around Shiraz and its historical monuments, today ‘Evaz, the Book Capital of Iran’ is establishing itself as a cultural brand. This title has a clear message for cultural tourists: an authentic, popular, and book-centered destination in southern Fars.

A senior tourism official of Far Governorate-General’s Office has also referred to this feature and introduced Evaz as having a ‘water-poor geography and a rich culture’.

Obtaining this status has attracted the attention of national and provincial institutions to the development of tourism infrastructure in Evaz.

The most important results of this attention include the development of ecotourism accommodations in the city's historical houses with a literary approach, the prosperity of handicrafts and cultural products inspired by the region's written history, the design of the literary-historical tourism routes including visits to libraries, houses of culture, and prominent cultural centers, and the attraction of special and high-quality tourists.

Today, Evaz is a destination for cultural tourists, writers, poets, researchers, and professional book lovers. These groups travel purposefully, stay longer in their destinations, and contribute more to the local economy. The presence of the country’s cultural figures at the opening of the Book Week has strengthened this trend.

This title has increased the sense of belonging and social pride among the people of Evaz and has provided the ground for showcasing the city’s lesser-known potential at the national level.

Evaz has significant potential not only from a cultural perspective, but also from a social and architectural perspective.

The history, vernacular architecture, rituals, and lifestyle of Evaz people are a powerful platform for formation of the literary and cultural experiences. Creating an anthropological museum, launching book cafes, and revival of historical houses for cultural uses is one of the programs that can deepen this bond.

The large and influential Evaz community residing in the Persian Gulf littoral states is a strategic opportunity to boost inbound tourism and develop the regional cultural diplomacy.

Despite this golden opportunity, Evaz needs to address some shortcomings to achieve its desired position in cultural tourism.

According to the local officials, Evaz faces shortcomings in increasing water supply capacity, making two-way roads, and establishing well-equipped medical centers; addressing these shortcomings is essential for tourism development.

KD

