ICCIMA presents proposal package for next govt.

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has stated the private sector’s expectations from the next government in the form of a proposal package during the 14th meeting of the ICCIMA board of directors.

According to Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, from the perspective of the private sector, the first priority of the future President should be to accelerate the country’s economic growth in a sustainable, stable, and comprehensive manner.

ICCIMA is going to officially publish its proposed policy package which is mainly focused on increasing the country's economic growth in a report addressed to the next government, the official said.

Curbing inflation, restoring people’s trust in the system, providing accurate and honest statistical-analytical reports on the country’s economic condition, and controlling tensions in international relations were some of the major demands of the private sector highlighted in the ICCIMA’s proposal for the next government.

Privatization, managing the forex market, development of non-oil exports, completing semi-finished projects, eliminating redundant bureaucracy, and fighting against corruption were also among the issues addressed in the mentioned proposal.

Iran’s next presidential elections will be held on June 18, 2021, according to the deputy interior minister in charge of elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections began applying since earlier this month for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office. Rouhani was first elected in 2013 and reelected four years later.

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie