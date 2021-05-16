NCPA Orchestra concerts to celebrate Iran-China 50 years of diplomatic relations

TEHRAN – The China NCPA Orchestra plans to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and China by performing two concerts on July 25 and 26.

Two symphonic poems composed by Iranian maestro Ali Rahbari for his album “My Mother Persia” will be performed during the concerts, Rahbari told the Persian service of IRNA on Saturday.

The concerts will take place at the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), which has purchased the copyrights of a video of the two pieces.

Earlier last week, Rahbari announced his plan to add two new tracks to his upcoming album “My Mother Persia”.

He has composed “The Persian Elegy”, an opera in English, and “Persian Nightingales” in his home quarantine during the pandemic in Khmelnytsky, Ukraine.

The pieces are scheduled to be recorded with the Khmelnytsky State Philharmonic Orchestra, which performs under the baton of Iranian conductor Parviz Yahyavi.

Iranian vocalist brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi are scheduled to work on “Persian Nightingales”.

Naxos Records, a Hong Kong-based German record label specializing in classical music, has so far released three volumes of Rahbari’s album, “My Mother Persia”.

The first volume features melodies and improvisations in Iranian traditional styles, including a violin concerto entitled “Nohe Khan” by soloist Paula Rahbari.

“Mother’s Tears” and “Children’s Prayer” are other tracks on the volume.

The Prague Metropolitan Orchestra and the Antalya State Symphony have collaborated with Rahbari on this album.

Rahbari, the former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, performed selections from the album at Aspendos Hall in Antalya in April 2018 along with the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra and prominent Iranian vocalist Mohammad Motamedi.

Photo: China NCPA Orchestra in an undated photo.

