Iranian pianist releases single in sympathy with Afghanistan school attack victims

TEHRAN – Iranian pianist Bardia Sadrenoori has released a single titled “Afghan Child” in memory of the children killed in the terrorist attack on the Sayed Al-Shuhada School in Afghanistan.

The single has been composed based on the melody of the song “My Land” made by Davud Sarkhosh, the Rad No-Andish Art and Cultural Institute announced on Sunday.

In a statement published by Sadrenoori, he refers to his 2019 music video “Child Worker” expressing his uncompromising dedication to children.

He said, “I wrote an introduction for the video stating that child laborers are children that possess the same purity and aspirations of childhood.

“In a world that claims to protect human and children’s rights, the heart of every free human being aches when innocent and pure children with all their childhood aspirations are butchered in the worst possible way as a result of all the political games, inefficiencies, and the trading of death for personal interests.”

Sadrenoori added, “The killing of dozens of innocent girls merely seeking education in their school made me ask myself what humanity is coming to.”

“Not finding an answer to my question, I preferred to resort to my skills to express myself via music.”

The horrific attack in Afghanistan left 68 dead and more than 150 injured as the government blamed the Taliban for the inhumane massacre.

The Taliban denied the allegation and issued a statement condemning the attack.

In a statement published earlier last week, Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi also criticized the world for not speaking out against the terrorist attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Photo: Cover of the single “Afghan Child”.

