Sepahan move top of IPL table

TEHRAN - Sepahan football team came from behind to beat visiting team Mes Rafsanjan 4-1 in Matchday 23 of Iran professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Mohammad Soleymani gave the visiting team the lead with a header just nine minutes into the match but Sepahan midfielder Giorgi Gvelesiani equalized the match in the 25th minute.

Mohammadreza Hosseini and Omid Noorafkan were on target in the 28th and 33rd minutes thanks to Mes players’ blunders.

Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored Sepahan’s fourth goal in the 39th minute.

Yasin Salmani, who came off the bench, found the back of Mes net in the 83rd minute.

In Tehran, struggling Saipa lost to Paykan 2-1 and Naft Masjed Soleyman edged past rock bottom Machine Sazi 1-0.

Sepahan moved up top of the table with 48 points. Persepolis are second with 45 point and one game in hand.