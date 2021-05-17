TEDPIX drops 14,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 14,138 points to 1.174 million on Monday.

As reported, over 4.785 billion securities worth 33.088 trillion rials (about $787.8 million) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 14,444 points, and the second market’s index lost 14,440 points.

TEDPIX gained 11,000 points, or one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.183 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s economic committee has said that the stock market is going to follow a positive trend in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

“[This year] the profits of major industries and influential companies in the capital market have been assessed positively, which is why the market will follow a positive trend this year,” Pour-Ebrahimi told IRIB.

The official said that part of the current negative trend in the market is due to psychological factors and the fact that people have lost their trust in the capital market.

