Fajr film festival announces Iranian lineup for official competition

TEHRAN – Three movies by Iranian filmmakers will be screened in Cinema Salvation, the official competition of the 38th Fajr International Film Festival, the organizers announced on Sunday.

“Major” written and directed by Ehsan Abdipur, “Shahrbanu” directed by Maryam Bahrololumi and “Gisum” directed by Navid Behtoui will compete with 12 other films from overseas filmmakers.

The story of “Major” is set in the southern Iranian port of Bushehr as a German sniffer dog disrupts the order of the city after arriving on the wharf.

The film has been produced by actor Hamid Farrkhnejad, who also plays the leading role in the film.

Directed by Maryam Bahrololumi, “Shahrbanu” is about a mother of three children who has been sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking. She spends 11 years in prison before being released on a temporary basis to attend her son’s wedding where she experiences other life and family challenges.

Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai stars as Shahrbanu in the film. She won the award for supporting actress for her role in director Narges Abyar’s political love story “When the Moon Was Full” during the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration in 2019.

“Gisum” narrates the story of a France-based Iranian woman who returns to her homeland after 30 years to search for her missing father. In her search, she travels to northern Iran with her husband and a group of old friends, who discover many of her untold secrets.

The Fajr International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2.

The organizers previously announced that Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s latest movie “Final Report”, Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro”, Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s movie “We Are Here We Are Close”, Finnish filmmaker Antti J. Jokinen’s romance historical drama “Helene”, Bulgarian director Ivaylo Hristov’s drama “Fear” and Polish director Piotr Domalewski’s drama “I Never Cry” have been selected to compete in the event.

Photo: A combination photo shows scenes from the Iranian films “Gisum” (L), “Shahrbanu” (C) and “Major”.

