TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,111 points to 1.173 million on Tuesday.

Over 4.891 billion securities worth 33.132 trillion rials (about $788.8 million) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index fell 921 points, and the second market’s index dropped 1,874 points.

TEDPIX had gained 11,000 points, or one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA