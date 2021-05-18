UNESCO-registered Golestan hosts philatelic exhibit

TEHRAN – A philatelic exhibition, featuring the Qajar era (1789–1925) stamps, related documents, equipment, and accessories, opened on Tuesday at the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran.

The exhibit kicked off concurrent with the International Museum Day intending to revive the memories of postal nostalgia, according to organizers.

A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of Tehran. The palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family (1789-1925). At present, the Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

AFM