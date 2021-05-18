Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition to hang works by Iranian artists  

TEHRAN – Works by eight Iranian artists have been selected to be showcased at the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition, which will open on Thursday.

Mohammad-Ali Bani-Asadi will be competing at the exhibition with his works for the book “Birds and the Sky” written by Farideh Farjam.

Published by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development Children and Young Adults, the book teaches children to tolerate differences. They can also learn not to accept coercion.

The story of the book is set on a summer day as a flock of birds living together in peace decide to leave their nests to search for food. However, a group of other birds having a bell around their necks force them not to leave their nests.

Works by Mohamad-Hossein (Mason) Matak have also been selected for the exhibition.

He was among the 12 winners of the Illustrators of the Future Contest in the U.S. city of Los Angeles in 2020 for his illustrations for the book “Machucheh and Crow” written by Iranian writer Afsaneh Shaban-nejad.

Negin Ehtesabian, Haleh Qorbani, Hassan Amekan, Ali Buzari, Nushin Sadeqian and Mojgan Saeidian-Asl are other Iranian illustrators participating in the showcase, which will run until May 29.

Given the importance of illustrators’ role in adding vitality and vigor to children’s books, Sharjah Children's Reading Festival launched the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition in 2012 with the aim of highlighting the magnificent illustrations that can be seen in many outstanding children’s publications.

The participants will compete to win the exhibition’s annual awards, whereby the first winner will receive $8,000, and second and third will receive $6,000 and 4,000 respectively. There are also three incentive awards to be granted, each of which amounts to $1,000.

Photo: A poster for the book “Birds and the Sky” illustrated by Mohammad-Ali Bani-Asadi that will compete in the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition.

