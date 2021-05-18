New Persian translation of Paulo Coelho’s “The Archer” comes to bookstores

TEHRAN – A new translation of Brazilian author Paulo Coelho’s “The Archer” has been published in Tehran.

Shurafarin is the publisher of the book translated by Masiha Vasiq.

“The Archer” is an inspiring story about a young man seeking wisdom from an elder, and the practical lessons imparted along the way.

In the book, we meet Tetsuya, a man once famous for his prodigious gift with a bow and arrow but who has since retired from public life, and the boy who comes searching for him. The boy has many questions, and in answering them Tetsuya illustrates the way of the bow and the tenets of a meaningful life.

Coelho’s story suggests that living without a connection between action and soul cannot fulfill, that a life constricted by fear of rejection or failure is not a life worth living. Instead, one must take risks, build courage, and embrace the unexpected journey fate has to offer.

With the wisdom, generosity, simplicity and grace that have made him an international bestseller, Coelho provides the framework for a rewarding life: hard work, passion, purpose, thoughtfulness, the willingness to fail and the urge to make a difference.

Two more Persian translations of the book by Sonia Sing and Rafi Rafiei have previously been published in Iran.

Photo: Cover of a Persian translation of Brazilian author Paulo Coelho’s “The Archer”.

MMS/YAW

