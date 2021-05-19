Iran, China ink customs co-op document

TEHRAN- During an online meeting held on Wednesday, Iran and China inked a document on customs cooperation.

The virtual event was participated by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Chinese deputy commerce minister.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to improve customs services between the two countries to expand trade relations.

Addressing the meeting, IRICA head said that the determination of the officials of the two countries to develop relations in all fields, including trade, can reduce the amount of damage and losses of Covid-19 disease on trade, and the new document on customs cooperation between the two countries will be a good start for this purpose.

Iran and China have signed a comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement with the aim of cementing their economic and political alliance as both countries are subjected to U.S. sanctions.

The agreement which will significantly expand the two countries' economic cooperation is seen to be a great blow to Washington’s efforts for isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economy and therefore has raised concerns in the United States.

