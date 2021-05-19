“The Father” to represent Bulgarian cinema at Fajr film festival

TEHRAN - “The Father”, the Bulgarian submission to the 93rd Academy Awards, joined the official lineup of the 38th Fajr International Film Festival, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The film has been co-directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, who attended the 35th edition of the Fajr festival in 2017 with their film “Glory”, which brought Stefan Denolyubov the Crystal Simorgh for best actor and his co-star Margita Gosheva the Crystal Simorth for best actress.

The 2016 drama film “Glory” revolves around the chaos of bureaucracy when a railway worker returns millions of dollars he found on the tracks.

While the storyline of “Glory” presents a moral dilemma in an attempt to address something of a paradox where the main character is punished for doing a good deed, “The Father”, however, delves into the surreal realities of modern-day Bulgaria.

The 2019 comedy-drama “The Father” presents a different theme when a son is confronted for all his lies after arriving late to his own mother’s funeral.

After directing “The Lesson” in 2014 and the “Glory” in 2016, the two directors earned praise for conveying social and political messages through their films, including a special mention from the International Federation of Film Societies at the 2016 Locarno International Film Festival.

“The Father”, which is the third part of a trilogy that began with “The Lesson” and “Glory”, won the Grand Prix - Crystal Globe Award for best film at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The film has also won other awards including the Golden Owl Award for best film at the 17th Tirana International Film Festival in Albania.

The 38th edition of the International Fajr Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2.

Photo: “The Father” by the Bulgarian director Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov.

